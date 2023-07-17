Man found having sex with 13-year-old, threatened grandfather with gun, police say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man is charged with statutory rape after, police say, he was discovered having sex with a 13-year-old girl at her grandfather’s home on Sunday.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man received a phone call from a neighbor who observed a man entering his home from one of his windows. The man searched his home and found Jose Delgado Campos in bed with his 13-year-old granddaughter. The report states the man found them both naked and engaged in sexual intercourse.

The grandfather told officers that when he was caught, Campos brandished a handgun and threatened him. The two got into a physical altercation, during which the grandfather wrested the gun away from Campos and held him there until officers arrived.

Detectives discovered Campos and the girl started an online relationship through Instagram roughly two months prior, and the girl revealed that they had met for sex before at the residence in June. She admitted to inviting him over, but the grandfather never gave him permission to enter his home.

Campos initially lied to the grandfather and told him he was 17 years old, but officers later discovered he was 21. He admitted to having sex with the girl and knowing that she was underage. He was booked on two counts of statutory rape, one count of aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.