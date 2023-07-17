Local businesses helping to raise money for Hendersonville Police detective’s son with bone cancer

“We are blessed to serve such a supportive community and we appreciate your prayers and support for Liam.”
Liam Bachman, the son of Hendersonville Police Detective Jim Bachman, is battling bone cancer.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Local businesses are banding together to help raise money for a Hendersonville Police detective’s son who has bone cancer.

Hendersonville Police are asking for the public’s help in helping the son of Detective Jim Bachman, who has spent over 20 years with the department.

Bachman’s son Liam is battling bone cancer and HPD is asking for the public to join them in supporting the Bachman family by donating to the family’s GoFundMe or attending future fundraisers.

“Additionally, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Zaxby’s are hosting an event on July 27 and Jolly Ollie’s is hosting an event on August 1, all of which are in support of Liam...see the flyers below! Once again, we are blessed to serve such a supportive community and we appreciate your prayers and support for Liam,” Hendersonville Police said.

Local businesses helping to raise money for Hendersonville Police detective’s son with bone...
Local businesses helping to raise money for Hendersonville Police detective’s son with bone...
