Horse rescued from collapsed barn in Dickson County

Emergency crews were called to the barn around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
A horse was trapped inside a collapsed barn in Dickson County.
A horse was trapped inside a collapsed barn in Dickson County.(DCEMA)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn this weekend in Dickson County.

According to the Dickson County Emergency Management Agency, rescue and fire crews were called to a barn collapse and found a horse trapped inside around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The horse, named Cody, was found standing in a small space with the rest of the barn collapsed around him. Firefighters quickly worked to stabilize the structure so the horse could be removed. Stabilization struts and lifters were used and pieces of the barn were removed to allow crews to access the horse’s location.

Once personnel had clear access to the horse, they were able to walk the big animal out of the structure and into a field for evaluation.

A barn collapsed and left a horse trapped inside on Sunday.
A barn collapsed and left a horse trapped inside on Sunday.(DCEMA)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

