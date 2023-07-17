Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning,...
Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning, July 17, 2023. (Alexandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said at least 16 cars went off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn’t immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Beyoncé fever takes over Nashville
Thousands face weather delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania