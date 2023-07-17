First Alert Forecast: Strong storms tonight and tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day in effect through tonight and tomorrow for showers & storms. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts or even produce localized flooding.

In addition, an Air Quality Alert through 12midnight.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through tonight, for the potential for a few strong - severe thunderstorms to form in the Mid State and over southern Kentucky. A couple storms could contain damaging wind gusts and/or produce some brief, localized flooding. The most likely time for storms will be between 5 pm and 10 pm. The most likely area is northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for the greater Nashville area and southwest Kentucky. People with breathing difficulty, the elderly, and children should avoid too much outdoor time this afternoon and evening.

Another First Alert Weather Day is also in effect tomorrow. Showers and storms are likely once again tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few could contain damaging wind gusts as they move in from the north. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Highs will stay in the lower to middle 90s for the next several days. (wsmv)

EVEN MORE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEK:

We’ll be on the edge of additional waves of storms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, for many, the bigger issue and concern will be hotter and much more humid air. The heat index on both of those days should easily eclipse 100 degrees in most areas. Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

On Friday, a cold front will move through likely triggering more showers and storms. The high will be near 90.

Behind Friday’s cold front, humidity should drop this weekend along with temperatures. High will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy, isolated thundershowers possible, high in the low 90s.

