First Alert Forecast: Strong storm threat & poor air quality

A refreshing change is expected for many this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers & storms will develop late today. A few could contain damaging wind gusts or even produce localized flooding.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late today, for the potential for a few strong - severe thunderstorms to form in the Mid State and over southern Kentucky. A couple storms could contain damaging wind gusts and/or produce some brief, localized flooding. The most likely time for storms today will be between 5 pm and 10 pm. The most likely area is northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s and low 90s.

A few strong - severe storms are possible late today, especially northwest of Nashville.
A few strong - severe storms are possible late today, especially northwest of Nashville.(WSMV)

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today for the greater Nashville area and southwest Kentucky. People with breathing difficulty, the elderly, and children should avoid too much outdoors time this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are likely once again tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few could contain damaging wind gusts as they move in from the north.

We’ll be on the edge of additional waves of storms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, for many, the bigger issue and concern will be hotter and much more humid air. The heat index on both of those days should easily eclipse 100 degrees in most areas.

On Friday, a cold front will move through likely triggering more showers and storms.

THIS WEEKEND:

Behind Friday’s cold front, humidity should drop this weekend along with temperatures.

