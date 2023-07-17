First Alert Forecast: AIR QUALITY ALERT & SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

Stay Weather Ready and Limit Your Time Outside
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Air Quality Alerts are in effect until midnight tonight. Those with respiratory health ailments should limit their time outdoors.

Today is going to be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most. I’ve issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for today because a couple of storms late today could be strong to maybe even severe with gusty winds and small hail possible. Expect showers and storms to develop in parts of the area this afternoon and evening especially for areas along and north of I-40. 

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected Tuesday. A few showers are possible throughout the day, but scattered rain moves in during the evening and at night into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter and more humid. The heat index for all will be in the lower 100s with actual air temperatures in the middle 90s for many. Rain chances are highest on Wednesday along and East of I-24. Thursday’s rain chance is not as widespread, but still a few storms can be expected.

A cold front swings through on Friday. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the Mid State. Temperatures will be near 90 ahead of the front.

We get a break from the 90s next weekend! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, and a nice drop in the humidity can be expected. Generally dry conditions are in the forecast.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

