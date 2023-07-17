Dickson Co. shelter at more than double capacity despite Empty the Shelters month

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s Empty the Shelters month, but the shelter is anything but empty in Dickson County.

The Humane Society of Dickson County stopped taking new animals over the weekend after reaching more than double capacity

The shelter is designed to hold 75 dogs and 50 cats. Right now, they have 127 and 104 respectively. That’s forced some kennels to hold three of four animals each.

“We have dogs in the conference room right now crated just because we have no more room,” general manager Chris Reuhland said. “It’s a struggle every day for the staff to keep up with everything. The amount of time it takes to properly take care of them. Plus, you have all the medical too that goes on with them.”

Reuhland said they have 60% more cats and 47% more dogs than this time last year. Even with organizations helping cover adoptions fees, they are struggling to move animals.

Shelters across Middle Tennessee and the country are very full, Reuhland said. That’s prevented them from sending animals to other states to find a home.

“This is causing a lot of things,” Reuhland said. “Expense, staff time and not having enough staff to be able to take care of the amount of animals that comes in compared to where we would normally be.”

Until they can get many animals adopted, the Humane Society of Dickson County is working to find foster homes to help ease the burden. They also need volunteers for day programs that help socialize dogs and donations of food and other supplies.

Nashville Humane Association is trying to help with the problem by taking several dogs and more than a dozen kittens into its facility.

The Empty the Shelters adoption event runs through the end of July, and Dickson County is hoping to be back to normal levels by the end of September. You can sign up to help or find a pet on its website.

