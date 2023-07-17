Cheer parents react to Franklin Cheer coach facing rape, sexual assault charges

Parents said this is not the first incident like this to happen at Premier Athletic in Franklin.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents are speaking out after a Franklin cheerleading coach was indicted for the sexual assault and rape of a minor.

The incident happened at Premier Athletic in Franklin, where a coach in the facility was fired and faced several charges of rape and sexual assault.

Parents told WSMV 4 this is not the first issue in this building.

“I think it’s appalling,” Woodrow Shepherd said. “Stop these perverts from doing things like that.”

Parents said 27-year-old James So had been working as a cheer instructor at Premier Athletics in Franklin for months. On March 2, the popular cheerleading gym learned that So had some sort of sexual encounter with a 17-year-old employee.

The gym immediately fired So and told Franklin Police as well as USA Cheer. Four months later, a grand jury indicted So for 10 counts of aggravated rape, statutory rape and sexual battery.

WSMV 4 spoke with about 10 parents who didn’t want to go on camera but have children at Premier Athletics who interacted with So for months.

Some parents said they are fed up because this was not the first issue they experienced at the gym. Two years ago, cameras were found in the women’s restroom and changing rooms. At least 60 videos of females, mostly minors, were found.

“Shocking, pissed, mad, devastated, everything, I mean it’s more about the girls at this point,” John Woelk, a parent from the 2021 incident, said.

So has not been connected to the camera found two years ago. Premier Athletics told us the coach who owned the camera had been fired.

But that upset parent from 2021 now echoes what some parents said they are feeling today, believing what So did is unacceptable.

“Don’t let them hire him back. Don’t let him get out of this,” Shepherd said.

So is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

