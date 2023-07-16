Thousands face weather delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While thousands of fans geared up Saturday afternoon for Beyoncé's concert as part of her Renaissance Tour, Nissan Stadium officials announced a 30-minute delay.

Stadium officials said because of the incoming storms, gates opened at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. The concert still started at 7 p.m.

“I’m so excited I might cry, honestly,” Marquita Winston said while waiting to find her seat at Nissan Stadium. Winston showed up hours before the start of the concert in anticipation.

Winston wasn’t the only one crying tears of joy.

“This is not shocking,” Fan Caleya Miller said. “She’s Beyoncé Gisele Knowles. This will be my 5th concert. I’ve seen her quite a few times, and it’s been great every single time. Rine, shine, thunderstorm -- I’ve done it.”

Miller said she traveled from Florida to Nashville to see the show.

“You come prepared for the queen, so I brought ponchos. We have umbrellas to have while we are in line and to pass to the other Beyhive members. We’re ready for this,” Miller said.

Fans filled up hotels, ate at local restaurants and emptied merchandise booths, all in the excitement of seeing Beyoncé perform.

“I mean, you have to get a shirt,” Winston said.

For a tour expected to gross one billion dollars a night, the performance is something fans say they’ll never forget.

“I just like when everybody is in the room like the atmosphere is going to go crazy. I get goosebumps when those lights get dark and then the lights come on and she’s there. I’m going to be screaming,” Winston said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.