Teen missing out of Ashland City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen out of Ashland City.

14-year-old Zachary Emerson is 5′11″, weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and camouflage Columbia shoes. Emerson also has bandages on his chest and hand.

If anyone has seen Emerson or knows where he may be, they are encouraged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098 or at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

