Teen missing out of Ashland City

The boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and camouflage shoes
Missing Cheatham County Teen
Missing Cheatham County Teen(Cheatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen out of Ashland City.

14-year-old Zachary Emerson is 5′11″, weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and camouflage Columbia shoes. Emerson also has bandages on his chest and hand.

If anyone has seen Emerson or knows where he may be, they are encouraged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098 or at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
Mya Fuller died from multiple gunshot wounds, medical examiner says
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Man arrested in connection to June vehicle theft, Metro Police say
Highs will stay in the 90s for at least the next 6 days.
First Alert Forecast: Big Time Heat Returns
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigating after 66-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
MNPD not adding SRO's to elementary schools
Metro Police chief addresses staffing shortages after announcing lack of SROs at elementary schools