Man arrested in connection to June vehicle theft, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for warrants related to a June motor vehicle theft, Metro Police said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Corian Bowling Monday after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle.

After Bowling was arrested, he was released the next day on a $35,000 bond.

Police said they identified Bowling as a suspect who stole a Ford Raptor F150 truck on June 5 from Demonbreun Street. Police said Bowling continued to use the victim’s fuel card for the next few weeks.

When detectives found Bowling again, in an Infinity Q60, he was taken into custody.

Police searched the Infinity on Friday and said they found a nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine, live ammunition, marijuana and digital scales inside the car.

Police said they learned the Infinity was also stolen out of Memphis in April.

Police said they expect more charges.

