Man arrested in connection to June vehicle theft, Metro Police say

The man was arrested earlier this week and let out on bond.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for warrants related to a June motor vehicle theft, Metro Police said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Corian Bowling Monday after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle.

After Bowling was arrested, he was released the next day on a $35,000 bond.

Police said they identified Bowling as a suspect who stole a Ford Raptor F150 truck on June 5 from Demonbreun Street. Police said Bowling continued to use the victim’s fuel card for the next few weeks.

When detectives found Bowling again, in an Infinity Q60, he was taken into custody.

Police searched the Infinity on Friday and said they found a nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine, live ammunition, marijuana and digital scales inside the car.

Police said they learned the Infinity was also stolen out of Memphis in April.

Police said they expect more charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
Mya Fuller died from multiple gunshot wounds, medical examiner says
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Highs will stay in the 90s for at least the next 6 days.
First Alert Forecast: Big Time Heat Returns
Missing Cheatham County Teen
Teen missing out of Ashland City
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigating after 66-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
MNPD not adding SRO's to elementary schools
Metro Police chief addresses staffing shortages after announcing lack of SROs at elementary schools