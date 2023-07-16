Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke in Connecticut, reschedules show

Aldean said he believes dehydration and exhaustion caused the stroke.
Source: (Jason Aldean)
Source: (Jason Aldean)(WVLT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country superstar Jason Aldean reportedly suffered a heat stroke during a show in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prior to the show, the “Big Green Tractor” singer said he was hot all day playing golf. Aldean said he believes he got heat stroke because of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

“I hear a lot of stuff going around with heat stroke all this stuff,” Aldean said. “I don’t think it’s quite that serious, but it was pretty intense.”

Aldean said he tried to get through the show as much as he could.

“Eventually I knew it wasn’t going to happen, so I was just trying to get off stage and find out what was going on,” Aldean said.

The Xfinity Theatre said Aldean’s show will be rescheduled for a later date.

