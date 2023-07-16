First Alert Forecast: Wildfire Smoke to Impact Our Air Quality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to be a hot start to the week with Air Quality concerns as more wildfire smoke moves in

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Canadian wildfire smoke is back. It is causing the skies to appear hazy and will also impact our air quality. Air Quality Alerts are in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Monday. Those with respiratory health ailments should limit their time outdoors.

Monday is going to be hot with highs in the lower 90s for most. A shower is possible in Southern Kentucky in the morning, otherwise, expect scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening especially for areas along and north of I-40.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected Tuesday. A few showers are possible throughout the day, but scattered rain moves in late at night into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter and more humid. The heat index for all will be in the lower 100s with actual air temperatures in the middle 90s for many. Rain chances are highest on Wednesday along and East of I-24. Thursday’s rain chance is not as widespread, but still a few storms can be expected.

A cold front swings through on Friday. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the Mid State. Temperatures will be near 90 ahead of the front.

NEXT WEEKEND:

We get a break from the 90s next weekend! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, and a nice drop in the humidity can be expected. Generally dry conditions are in the forecast.

