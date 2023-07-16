First Alert Forecast: Drier, hotter Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunnier and hotter weather is in store for today. People in communities along and north of I-40 may even notice a subtle drop in humidity this afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY:

Today will be sunnier and hotter than Saturday. It’ll be a dry day, too. Humidity will drop ever so slightly along and north of I-40 this afternoon. High, 94.

This evening, a dissipating shower will be possible over southwest Kentucky as it moves southeastward. Most, however, will remain dry.

THIS WEEK:

Another hot one’s in store for Monday. A few showers and storms will develop especially over our northern communities. Nashville’s rain chance for a pop-up shower or storm will be 40%.

Very hot and humid weather will dominate the middle of this week. (WSMV)

Tuesday will bring variable cloud cover with a few showers and storms, mainly north. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the low-mid 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter and more humid. Again, a few showers and storms will be possible, but this time the best rain chance will be along and east of the I-24 corridor. Those areas that get persistent sunshine and no rain will have highs in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index for all will be in the lower 100s.

Friday will bring a slightly enhanced chance for a few showers and storms as a cold front pushes through.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Slightly cooler and less humid weather will take over next weekend. Saturday’s high temperature will be below average for a change -- 88 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.