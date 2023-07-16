Fire crews put out flames at home in Putnam Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews were able to put out a fire that left a home in ashes Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Putnam County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house on Bear Creek Road. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked for three hours before successfully putting out the fire, according to PCFD. All occupants were able to escape the flames, but several firefighters were treated for heat-related issues.

