DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years, $26 million, and worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins visited Nashville in June during a free agency visit, per reports.

“Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins’ signing is a jolt to a receiver room in need of experience and play-making ability.

In 2022, Titans receivers had a total of six touchdown catches.

