DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

The wide receiver had visited the team one month ago.
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Chris Harris
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years, $26 million, and worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins visited Nashville in June during a free agency visit, per reports.

Previous Coverage
Reports: Star free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans this weekend

“Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins’ signing is a jolt to a receiver room in need of experience and play-making ability.

In 2022, Titans receivers had a total of six touchdown catches.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Beyonce. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Things to know before the Nashville Beyoncé concert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Crews worked for hours to put out the flames.
Fire crews put out flames at home in Putnam Co.
Franklin coach accused of raping underage girl
Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of Dickson County
Missing Dickson County teen found, Silver Alert canceled
More arrests made amid Sumner County Food Bank investigation