Back-to-school event to be held in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Summer’s end and the beginning of a new school season is approaching for students.

This month, a back-to-school event in Nashville hopes to get children and parents on the right track.

The Hispanic Family Foundation will host its annual event on July 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi. Up to 3,000 students in need will receive supplies and backpacks.

“We are excited to host our Back to School event again this year,” Diane Janbakhsh, Executive Director of the Hispanic Family Foundation, said. “This event is a great opportunity to help ensure that all children have the supplies they need to succeed in school.”

Parents who want to register their children for the event can call the Hispanic Family Foundation at 615-562-2222.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.