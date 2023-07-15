Police make more arrests amid Sumner County Food Bank investigation

The former director of the food bank was indicted a month ago amid prostitution and theft accusations.
Photo of the Sumner County Food Bank
Photo of the Sumner County Food Bank
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One month after its former director was indicted on prostitution and theft of property charges, three more people associated with the Sumner County Food Bank have been arrested.

Investigations into the food bank began in May 2022 by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents. TBI said the former director, 81-year-old James Gill, was revealed to have used his position to steal thousands from the organization to make personal purchases.

TBI said Gill was also accused of paying a food bank volunteer for sexual acts.

Previous Coverage
TBI: Former director of Sumner County Food Bank indicted on theft, prostitution charges

The investigation continued, and three more individuals, a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer, were arrested and charged this week.

Tonya Rosales, 43, and James Brawner, 80, were arrested and charged with one count each of theft of property of $60,000 or more. Their bond was set at $7,500 each.

Penny Maughon, 53, was charged with one count of theft of property of $20,000 or more. Her bond was set at $2,500.

