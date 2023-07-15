Police make more arrests amid Sumner County Food Bank investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One month after its former director was indicted on prostitution and theft of property charges, three more people associated with the Sumner County Food Bank have been arrested.

Investigations into the food bank began in May 2022 by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents. TBI said the former director, 81-year-old James Gill, was revealed to have used his position to steal thousands from the organization to make personal purchases.

TBI said Gill was also accused of paying a food bank volunteer for sexual acts.

The investigation continued, and three more individuals, a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer, were arrested and charged this week.

Tonya Rosales, 43, and James Brawner, 80, were arrested and charged with one count each of theft of property of $60,000 or more. Their bond was set at $7,500 each.

Penny Maughon, 53, was charged with one count of theft of property of $20,000 or more. Her bond was set at $2,500.

