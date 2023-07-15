One woman dead following late-night shooting in East Nashville

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one woman dead in East Nashville.

A woman was shot just before midnight at 542 South 6th Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said the woman died as a result of the shooting.

MNPD said they do not have a suspect in custody.

