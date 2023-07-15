Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing girlfriend, police say

MNPD said the two had gotten into an argument at a nightclub before the shooting, where Thomas allegedly pushed her.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police arrested a man who they believe shot and killed his girlfriend Friday night.

Latoria Mitchell, 27, was shot just before midnight outside of her home at 542 South 6th Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said before the shooting, Mitchell had gotten into an argument at a nightclub with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Lewis Thomas.

Thomas allegedly pushed Mitchell and was escorted out of the club. Police said he drove to Mitchell’s apartment later that night, where another fight happened.

Police said Mitchell went outside, and Thomas followed, shooting her multiple times. He allegedly continued to shoot at her as she lay on the pavement before fleeing the scene, according to MNPD.

Police said they later found Thomas on James Robertson Parkway. In an interview, he implicated himself in the shooting and admitted to disposing of a pistol in the woods, according to MNPD.

Thomas is in custody without bond on charges of criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
Mya Fuller died from multiple gunshot wounds, medical examiner says
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape,...
Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin
University of Tennessee to learn NCAA punishment Friday
University of Tennessee fined $8 million for NCAA violations, avoids post-season bans

Latest News

Photo of the Sumner County Food Bank
Police make more arrests amid Sumner County Food Bank investigation
Beyonce. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Things to know before the Nashville Beyoncé concert
One woman shot and killed in East Nashville, police say
Beyonce's renaissance tour takes Nashville