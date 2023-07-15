Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing girlfriend, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police arrested a man who they believe shot and killed his girlfriend Friday night.

Latoria Mitchell, 27, was shot just before midnight outside of her home at 542 South 6th Street, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD said before the shooting, Mitchell had gotten into an argument at a nightclub with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Lewis Thomas.

Thomas allegedly pushed Mitchell and was escorted out of the club. Police said he drove to Mitchell’s apartment later that night, where another fight happened.

Police said Mitchell went outside, and Thomas followed, shooting her multiple times. He allegedly continued to shoot at her as she lay on the pavement before fleeing the scene, according to MNPD.

Police said they later found Thomas on James Robertson Parkway. In an interview, he implicated himself in the shooting and admitted to disposing of a pistol in the woods, according to MNPD.

Thomas is in custody without bond on charges of criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

