First Alert Forecast: Saturday Storms, Heat Sunday

Some weekend storms, but heat and humidity remain in the spotlight.
Beyonce Concert
Beyonce Concert(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grab that umbrella before you head out the door this morning.

Scattered showers and storms are expected today, but the bulk of the rain should just be around the first half of the day. Some storms will be around during the morning. A brief strong wind gust can’t be ruled out as well some localized flooding downpours in pour drainage areas.

Our weather will gradually dry out Saturday afternoon and evening. But be prepared for at least a lingering shower at the Beyonce concert this evening.

Sunday looks brighter, drier, and hotter, with highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will top 100 degrees for some.

NEXT WEEK

The biggest story next week will be the building heat.

A shower or storm is expected to move in on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks dry and hotter -- in the mid 90s. The heat index will easily top 100 for much of the area

Wednesday through Friday also look tremendously hot with highs well into the 90s and heat index values easily topping 100 again. Each day I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm

