First Alert Forecast: Big Time Heat Returns

Highs will stay in the 90s for at least the next 6 days.
Highs will stay in the 90s for at least the next 6 days.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Storms are expected this evening, then it’s sunshine and very hot temperatures that take over

If you have outdoor plans this evening, keep an eye to the sky. Storms are moving in from Northwest to Southeast and could impact events like the Beyoncé concert at Nissan Stadium. It won’t rain all evening, but it may take an hour or 2 for storms to move past your location. The severe threat is low.

We could start off Sunday with fog in some areas. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny and hot day. Highs will range from the lower to middle 90s. The humidity will gradually lower a bit throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK

Just like Sunday, the workweek days next week will all feature 90s. The humidity also begins to rise again.

Some showers and storms are expected on Monday, but it is not going to be a washout.

Triple digit heat indices are possible on Tuesday. Most of the area stays dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy.

Wednesday is the hottest day of the week with highs in the middle to upper 90s and triple digit heat indices. Isolated showers can be expected.

Thursday and Friday will feature a few showers and storms and temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front likely drops through Friday night cooling things down a little for Saturday. We can also expect drier conditions by then.

