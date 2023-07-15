Elementary schools to go without SROs amid staffing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As of now, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is not adding school resource officers to its elementary schools, despite the state providing millions of dollars to local school districts to do exactly that. It all comes down to staffing at the police department.

Under the governor’s school safety bill that was signed into law in May, funding became available to help place an armed SRO in every public school in the state. Some parents said it is invaluable.

“It is huge,” parent Ellen Smithmier said. “It is the best money you can spend.”

Smithmier said her four-year-old son’s safety is worth the money.

“Actually at our preschool, we paid extra to get a resource officer there, so it is super important and on our mind all the time,” Smithmier said.

By the time her son is elementary-aged, Smithmier said she would expect the school to have an SRO. However, as of now, that will not be the case at MNPS elementary schools this upcoming year.

“That is crazy,” Smithmier said.

MNPD said they want to have a full-time SRO at each elementary school, but they still have to get people hired and trained to do that. The 60 SROs that MNPD currently has will go to staffing middle and high schools.

“Until all the safety stuff gets worked out, I don’t know,” Nescha Dickinson said. “I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel like my kids would be safe.”

Dickinson said her 9-year-old daughter is homeschooled due to issues like this.

“It would definitely be necessary and a requirement if I send my kids to school to make sure that security was up to par,” Dickinson said.

MNPD said there will be volunteer officers at elementary schools, and the department will be providing an extra patrol presence around those schools.

“It is sad, but when you have little kids, there is nothing more important than keeping them protected,” Smithmier said.

“We will work to continue exploring an effective elementary SRO model with the police department as they work to expand the number of officers on the force, which will allow for further SRO assignments in the future without detracting from community policing needs,” MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said.

WSMV 4 reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

“We worked with the General Assembly to pass an historic, overwhelmingly bipartisan school safety package, because nothing is more important than the safety of Tennessee students and teachers. Any decision by local government to not use every tool at their disposal is a disservice to parents and teachers who are counting on us. Like the vast majority of Tennesseans, I believe every public school should have access to an SRO without financial burden.” - Gov. Bill Lee

WSMV 4 also heard from the mayor’s office on this issue.

“We have reached out to state legislators to pursue an amendment to state law that would allow these grant funds to be used for overtime pay for police outside of elementary schools, in addition to full-time SRO positions,” said Benjamin Eagles, Senior Advisor, Office of Mayor John Cooper.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.