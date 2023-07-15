Columbia reacts with gratitude after police arrest pair for spreading KKK flyers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The growing city of Columbia is commending its police department for its fast action, arresting two people Thursday who are accused of posting Ku Klux Klan flyers on three predominately Black churches.

The Columbia Police Department would not confirm the identity of the 38-year-old man suspected of spreading the messages with a 17-year-old, but a new Maury County jail record points to the suspect.

It shows the Thursday arrest of a man the same age, and facing the same Civil Rights Intimidation charges that Columbia Police say they charged the 38-year-old suspect with. That man, Daniel Walls, is free on bond, records show.

“Being no less than 24 hours and them being caught from doing that, I’m just grateful man,” life-long Columbia resident, Wendell Turrentine, said. “I’m just glad for the support of the community, I don’t think there’s no place for racism around here.”

Turrentine watched as his community came together this week to denounce the KKK flyers, with clergy and city leaders holding a meeting Wednesday night to show unity against the hatred.

“I’ve seen everybody coming together from all races,” Turrentine said. “The only thing I can say is that we’re all God’s children.”

Wall’s now former workplace, Peek Pools & Spas posted this message to Facebook on Friday:

We were shocked and extremely disappointed to learn one of our employees was arrested in connection to the KKK flyers that have recently been posted at several locations across Columbia. We are fully cooperating with the Columbia Police Department as they complete their investigations.

We want to be clear that his actions in no way reflect the values of the Peek family and our business, Peek Pools. We do not condone these actions and we immediately severed our ties with this individual. We make every effort to hire people who share our values and beliefs.

We take the safety and security of our customers and our employees seriously and as a result of this recent incident, we are reviewing our processes and procedures to improve how we conduct our business.

Our reputation is very important to us and the communities we serve. We want to ensure wherever we work, we are trusted and operate not only legally, but ethically and fairly. Peek Pools is committed to promoting equal opportunities to all its employees and believes it enhances our capability. We treat all people equally with respect and dignity. We do not discriminate on the grounds of age, color, disability, ethnicity, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, religion, faith or on any other unjustifiable or illegal grounds.

