Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

