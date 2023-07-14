WSMV4 partners with local animal shelters in NBC Universal’s Clear The Shelter campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Clear The Shelters, NBC Universal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is back in 2023.

The ninth consecutive Clear The Shelter campaign starts Aug. 1 and runs until Aug. 31. As part of the initiative, WSMV4 News and other NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to help animals get adopted and raise money for animal welfare.

“We are proud that Clear The Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production.

Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find their forever homes. Last year’s campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000, according to NBC.

Below are the locations participating in Middle Tennessee. Cyan’s Private Garden Rescue and Music City Animal Rescue are also participating but do not have physical locations.

Nashville Humane Association — 213 Oceola Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization — 115 Industrial Dr, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Williamson County Animal Center — 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct, Franklin, TN 37064

Pet Adoption & Animal Welfare (PAWS) Rutherford County — 285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Working Dogs For Vets — 3138 Buffalo Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Luckys Cat House — 1191 E Commerce St, Lewisburg, TN 37091

For more information, including participating animal shelters and rescues across the country, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

