Teen turns himself in for shooting, killing a man on Edgehill Ave., police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has turned himself in for the June 26 murder of a man on Edgehill Avenue, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 19-year-old Christon Collins surrendered to police on Friday afternoon for the murder of 26-year-old Eric Whigham.

Whigham was shot multiple times following a conversation with Collins. Police say he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police say Collins is charged with criminal homicide and two counts of felony probation violation. He was out on bound when he allegedly shot and killed Whigam, police said.

Previously, he was sentenced to 11 months of supervised probation after a July 2022 arrest on felony gun and drug charges.

“He was free on bond at that time from a May 2022 incident where Collins was seen leaving a short term rental property in a stolen vehicle that resulted in a crash. He was sentenced to three years probation in that case,” MNPD said.

Collins was arrested on two counts of domestic assault on June 2 — those charges are pending and he was free on a $3,000 bond at the time of the murder.

