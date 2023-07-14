Teen turns himself in for shooting, killing a man on Edgehill Ave., police say

He was out on bound when he allegedly shot and killed Whigam, police said.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has turned himself in for the June 26 murder of a man on Edgehill Avenue, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say 19-year-old Christon Collins surrendered to police on Friday afternoon for the murder of 26-year-old Eric Whigham.

Whigham was shot multiple times following a conversation with Collins. Police say he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police say Collins is charged with criminal homicide and two counts of felony probation violation. He was out on bound when he allegedly shot and killed Whigam, police said.

Previously, he was sentenced to 11 months of supervised probation after a July 2022 arrest on felony gun and drug charges.

“He was free on bond at that time from a May 2022 incident where Collins was seen leaving a short term rental property in a stolen vehicle that resulted in a crash. He was sentenced to three years probation in that case,” MNPD said.

Collins was arrested on two counts of domestic assault on June 2 — those charges are pending and he was free on a $3,000 bond at the time of the murder.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
3 charged in death of Mya Fuller
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were reconstructing the scene to determine what caused the...
Charges pending after deadly Wilson County crash, police say

Latest News

TSSAA to fine schools for fan ejections
File: Flames
Man charged after starting house fire in Grundy Co., TBI says
Mya Fulle r
How realtor says new property owners discovered Mya Fuller’s body
Photo of the actual boat stolen, according to the Maury County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies investigating boat theft in Maury County