Teen driver to be charged in fatal crash that killed his teen cousin, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old is set to face charges in a fatal crash on Tusculum Road that took the life of his 15-year-old cousin, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say Misael Nunez will be arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide once he’s discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in connection with Thursday night’s single-car crash on Tusculum Road.

His cousin, Batzeva Nunez died as a result of the crash, according to MNPD.

The teen was driving a 2000 model Lincoln town car on Tusculum Road at about 8:30 p.m. when he went over a hill and lost control. Police say the car jumped the curb onto a sidewalk and collided with a utility pole.

Police say his cousin was in the rear seat and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Misael and his 16-year-old brother received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Misael was charged last August with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old, which, Misael said happened while he was playing with a loaded pistol. Police say he was convicted of negligent homicide in July of this year.

“Misael Nunez will be taken to juvenile detention when he is released from the hospital,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.