Woman charged with DUI after crashing into East Nashville salon, police say

Surveillance footage from Vinyl Tap Nashville shows a car crash into the front of the Dandelion Salon on Porter Road.
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville salon owner has quite the mess to clean up after an alleged drunk driver crashed her SUV into the business Friday morning, causing extensive damage.

The driver, 29-year-old Shawne Thompson, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident that causes more than $1,500 in damage, and driving on a revoked or suspended license. In surveillance video provided by Vinyl Tap, an SUV is seen driving down Porter Road, before losing control and crashing into the Dandelion Salon. Metro Nashville Police Department said Thompson was injured in the crash and was “extremely agitated.”

Witnesses to the crash said Thompson was able to crawl out of the vehicle and leave on foot. A police officer said Thompson began to run after he saw her, according to an arrest report. After a brief chase, Thompson was taken into custody. She smelled like alcohol and was “very talkative,” police said.

During a search of the vehicle, two open bottles of liquor were found, according to the report. Thompson was also found with a revoked license.

She was booked at about 6:30 a.m. and remains in Metro jail on an out-of-county warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

