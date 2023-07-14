Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of Dickson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager out of Dickson County that has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to the Tennessee Bureau Investigation.

The TBI says 18-year-old Noah Harrington is missing and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and yellow tennis shoes in White Bluff on July 13.

“If you know where Noah is, please contact Dickson Co SO at 615-446-8041. Or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

Noah Harrington has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



He is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



