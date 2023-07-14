Silver Alert issued for missing teen out of Dickson County

The TBI says 18-year-old Noah Harrington is missing and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and yellow tennis shoes in White Bluff on July 13.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager out of Dickson County that has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to the Tennessee Bureau Investigation.

“If you know where Noah is, please contact Dickson Co SO at 615-446-8041. Or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

