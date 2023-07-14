Mya Fuller knew alleged killers for 24 hours, investigators say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of Mya Fuller may be one step closer to justice after three people were arrested on Thursday for her murder.

Fuller was working an event at Geodis Park and was last seen near a restaurant off Antioch Pike in July of 2022. Her body was found days later off of a rural road in Wilson County.

It’s been almost a year since friends gathered to release green balloons in honor of Mya Fuller. Her favorite color was present Thursday as her parents stood hand in hand listening to police announce the three people charged in their daughter’s death.

“These individuals had become acquainted over the course of 24 hours,” said Sergeant Walker Woods, the lead investigator on the case.

Taiyana Tipton, Ty’Shawne Bowles, and La’Myra Pipkins are arrested in connection to Fuller’s murder, but hardly even knew her.

“Just to know that those suspects are now in custody, obviously it doesn’t bring her back, but it makes us feel so much better,” said Spender Richardson a former basketball trainer for Fuller. “She was just a sweet kind person. So, I just don’t understand why someone would want to do something like that not only to her but to anybody.”

It’s that personality friends and family haven’t had in almost a year. Her body was found last August in a wooded area off Trammel Lane in Wilson County. Six months after that, deputies reached a turning point in the investigation. That’s when they issued search warrants, which brought today’s sense of closure.

“Getting to know the Fuller family, getting to be a small part of bring justice to their family, bringing justice to Mya in this senseless act, it’s overwhelming is the best way that I can put it,” said Sgt. Woods.

Since the investigation is still ongoing, there’s a lot deputies cannot share, like how Fuller was killed and how her body got to the wooded area in Wilson County from an area off Antioch Pike.

The family offered a $20,000 reward but that has not been claimed. Investigators say the public did not help so far with this investigation.

