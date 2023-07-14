Mya Fuller died from multiple gunshot wounds, medical examiner says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cause of death for 22-year-old Mya Fuller has been revealed after WSMV4 received a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to the report, Fuller died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. She had fractures in her ribs, a fractured left femur and a bullet in her pelvis. Fuller’s body was found decomposing and no gun was found at the scene, according to the report.

“The clothing has several holes, some of which are concerning for bullet holes. It appears that Ms. Fuller was shot at least twice, with injury to the ribs and the leg and recovery of one bullet,” the report stated.

Fuller also had no sign of drugs or alcohol in her system.

“Postmortem toxicology testing of the muscle tissue is negative for drugs and alcohol,” the report says.

According to investigators, Fuller had been working an event at Geodis Park and later disappeared. She was last seen near a restaurant off Antioch Pike in July 2022. Her body was found days later off of a rural road in Wilson County.

On Thursday, three suspects were arrested in Nashville for their role in Fuller’s death.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference on Thursday that the three people in custody were:

21-year-old Taiyana Tipton - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, first-degree murder (premeditated), and abuse of a corpse.

20-year-old Ty’Shawne Bowles - Tipton’s brother - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, and first-degree murder (premeditated).

20-year-old La’Myra Pipkins - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, and kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.