Missing Dickson County teen found, Silver Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Dickson County teenager was found in Arkansas on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau Investigation.

The TBI said 18-year-old Noah Harrington was found safe in Faulkner County. He was last seen on Thursday and was reported missing out of Dickson County on Friday. A Silver Alert was issued for the teenager.

TBI said Harrington has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home without assistance.

UPDATE: Noah Harrington, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued out of Dickson County yesterday, has been found safe in Faulkner County, Arkansas.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/kq5FqrP9Bo — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2023

