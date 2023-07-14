Missing Dickson County teen found, Silver Alert canceled

The TBI says 18-year-old was last seen on July 13 and was found days later.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Dickson County teenager was found in Arkansas on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau Investigation.

The TBI said 18-year-old Noah Harrington was found safe in Faulkner County. He was last seen on Thursday and was reported missing out of Dickson County on Friday. A Silver Alert was issued for the teenager.

TBI said Harrington has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return home without assistance.

