Metro Nashville Police Department to apply for state grant to help fund resource officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is finalizing a multi-million-dollar state grant request to help fund school resource officers in 45 Nashville public and middle and high schools that have full-time SRO positions.

In a media release, MNPD said in its “continued planning and strong commitment toward school safety,” Chief John Drake directed the department to apply for the $3.375 million grant.

The new state grant program allows law enforcement agencies to apply for a $75,000 grant for each public school that will be staffed with a full-time SRO in the upcoming school year. In Nashville’s case, the MNPD’s 60 SROs will be staffing 45 middle and high schools, according to police. The MNPD continues to be in contact with the state to ensure that the department will receive the maximum grant dollars for which it qualifies in regard to the school year that begins in August, the department said in a media release.

MNPD said it will also continue its School Safety Initiative that began during the 2022-2023 school year, relative to elementary schools. Volunteers officers on overtime — presently not eligible for grant funding — joined by precinct-based officers and its Investigative Services Bureau personnel, will be “keeping an eye on a number of elementary school campuses,” police said.

“Moreover, as an additional measure, precinct commanders have directed their on-duty personnel to provide an extra patrol presence around elementary schools,” MNPD said in the release. “The MNPD’s goal is to ultimately have full-time SROs in elementary schools (more than 70 personnel) as additional officer positions are added and those persons are hired and trained.”

CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training for some 8,500 Metro Nashville Public Schools staff, conducted by two dozen MNPD instructors, is set to take place over a three-day period in early August.

The MNPD-sponsored School Safety Summit, specifically designed for and open to those responsible for the safety of students at school, is scheduled for July 17-19 at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville.

Anyone in the mid-state with specific school safety responsibilities can register for the summit by emailing schoolsafety@nashville.gov.

