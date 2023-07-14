Man drowns at Hermitage apartment complex pool, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after drowning at an apartment complex swimming pool in Hermitage.

Officers responded to a drowning at 517 Chandler Place Thursday night. The caller reported a 50- to 60-year-old male floating in the pool of an apartment complex, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Upon arrival, the man was removed from the pool and pronounced dead, police said. Camera footage at the location shows that he was under water for about 30 minutes, according to MNPD.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.