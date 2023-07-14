Man charged after starting house fire in Grundy Co., TBI says

“During the course of the investigation, information was developed that indicated the fire had been intentionally set.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a house on fire in Grundy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says special agents arrested Arthur Kenneth Nunley of Tracy City for his role in a house fire in the 400 block of Q Switch Road in Tracy City.

“On January 23, 2022, TBI special agent/ certified fire and explosives investigators were requested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a residential fire scene investigation in the 400-block of Q Switch Road in Tracy City. During the course of the investigation, information was developed that indicated the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation further identified Arthur Nunley as the individual responsible for setting the fire,” the TBI said.

A Grundy County Grand Jury indicted Nunley on July 10 with one count of arson. He was taken into custody by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and is booked in the Grundy County Jail.

