Former Lebanon Police chief dies, served city for over 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Chief Randy Trammel on Thursday night.

Trammel began his career in law enforcement with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department in 1974. A few years later, he began his more than 30-year employment with LPD, Lebanon Police said.

“His passion for serving his community was evident and lasting. Trammel rose through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being appointed Chief of Police in 2001,” LPD said.

Trammel would later retire from his position as chief in 2003, but he wasn’t done serving his city yet. LPD says he returned to the department to assist as an evidence technician part-time from 2013-21.

“We are forever grateful for Chief Randy Trammel’s impeccable dedication and service to the city of Lebanon and its citizens. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Chief Trammel’s family and friends,” LPD said.

