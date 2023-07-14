Former Lebanon Police chief dies, served city for over 30 years

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of retired Chief Randy Trammel.”
Former Lebanon Police chief dies, served city for over 30 years
Former Lebanon Police chief dies, served city for over 30 years(Lebanon Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Chief Randy Trammel on Thursday night.

Trammel began his career in law enforcement with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department in 1974. A few years later, he began his more than 30-year employment with LPD, Lebanon Police said.

“His passion for serving his community was evident and lasting. Trammel rose through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being appointed Chief of Police in 2001,” LPD said.

Trammel would later retire from his position as chief in 2003, but he wasn’t done serving his city yet. LPD says he returned to the department to assist as an evidence technician part-time from 2013-21.

“We are forever grateful for Chief Randy Trammel’s impeccable dedication and service to the city of Lebanon and its citizens. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Chief Trammel’s family and friends,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
3 charged in death of Mya Fuller
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Short-term vacation rental
Hendersonville city leaders crack down on illegal short-term rentals
Illegal short term vacation rentals on the rise in Hermitage
A strong storm or two will be possible, especially Friday and/or Saturday, in Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity, and spotty thunderstorms
Police on scene of possible drowning in Hermitage
First Alert Weather: Humidity, storm chances over the weekend and more heat on the way