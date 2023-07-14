First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Saturday & drier, hotter Sunday

Extremely hot weather will develop for the early - mid part of next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers & storms are likely at times on Saturday. A couple east of Nashville could contain strong wind gusts. Most will produce torrential downpours.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Spotty showers and storms will move through the Mid State this evening. Some will contain very heavy downpours. It’ll stay very warm and very humid with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s by morning.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday. Some storms will be around during the morning. A brief strong wind gust can’t be ruled out, especially east of Nashville. Watch for temporary localized flooding of poor drainage areas as you’re out and about.

A couple thunderstorms on Saturday could produce damaging wind gusts, east of Nashville.
A couple thunderstorms on Saturday could produce damaging wind gusts, east of Nashville.(WSMV)

Our weather will gradually dry out Saturday evening. Be prepared for at least a fleeting shower at the Beyonce concert, for those who are attending.

Sunday looks brighter, drier, and hotter, with highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will top 100 degrees for some.

NEXT WEEK:

The biggest story next week will be the building heat.

A few showers and storms are expected to move in on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks dry and hotter -- in the mid 90s. The heat index will easily top 100 in many communities.

Wednesday through Friday also look tremendously hot. Showers and storms will be more likely again late on Friday.

