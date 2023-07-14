First Alert Forecast: Hot, Humid, & Unsettled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dangerous heat is in place today along with an isolated strong storm threat

Get ready to sweat this afternoon! The heat index will be in the triple digits for many spots today. Clusters of storms will move through this afternoon. Strong wind gusts are a threat mainly along and west of I-65. More storms will fire up this evening and overnight.

THIS WEEKEND

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through tomorrow. It won’t be storming at all times, but multiple rounds of storms can be expected. Be ready to bring your plans inside at times. For any Beyonce fans who will be at Nissan Stadium, bring a poncho or raincoat with you. You may want to keep an eye on the radar too. Any storms during the late afternoon and evening could briefly be strong as a cold front moves through the Mid State.

Storms are possible during the evening on Saturday. (WSMV)

Sunday is the drier day of the weekend. Partly cloudy skies and nothing more than a stray shower is expected. It’ll still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK

Partly cloudy skies and isolated thundershowers are expected Monday. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and very hot. Triple digit heat indices are expected.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Temperatures will be even hotter with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat alerts will likely be issued early in the week for these days. Check back for updates!

