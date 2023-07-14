First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity, showers, storms

More heat and humidity, and the threat of weekend storms.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is going to be another hot and very humid day across the Mid State with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again this afternoon.

The heat index will once again be near 100° in many spots today. The best chance timing for showers and storms will be late afternoon and evening. A few storms could cause strong wind gusts and/or brief flooding of poor drainage areas.

THIS WEEKEND

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, and we’ll just need to keep an eye on the sky in the morning, the afternoon, and the evening. It’s not going to be a washout, so you don’t have to totally cancel any plans, but just be ready to head inside at times. Any storms during the late afternoon and evening could briefly be strong. Sunday will be a drier day, but I can’t totally rule out a shower or storm in the afternoon. It’ll still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK

A small chance of a passing shower or storm on Monday, but not everyone will see rain with highs in the 90s. Tuesday looks mainly dry and very hot. Only isolated showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as high heat and humidity remain in firm control.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

