Farmer’s Market Tomato Avocado Corn Salad with basil and Burrata


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This tomato avocado corn salad with basil and burrata is a fresh and colorful salad that can be eaten as a light dinner or paired with grilled chicken or salmon for a hearty meal.

Ingredients 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 4T lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon (about 2 large lemons total)1 fresh garlic clove, grated or finely minced 2 lbs tomatoes, roughly chopped 4 ears of cooked fresh corn, cut off the cob 2 avocados, chopped 8 oz. fresh burrata 2 cups chopped fresh basil 1/4 cup minced fresh chives salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions 1. Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil, set aside. 2. In a large bowl, gently combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado and red onion. 3. Place the burrata on top. 4. Drizzle the lemon olive oil mixture over the salad. 5. Sprinkle fresh basil and chives and serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mya Fulle r
3 charged in death of Mya Fuller
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were reconstructing the scene to determine what caused the...
Charges pending after deadly Wilson County crash, police say

Latest News

Les Dames Nashville's Culinary Bazaar
Scott Clay Performs "Aurora"
Local Children's Author Katie Wells Price Shares Books For Kids With Different Abilities
Whataburger Celebrates National Fry Day