Farmer’s Market Tomato Avocado Corn Salad with basil and Burrata

This tomato avocado corn salad with basil and burrata is a fresh and colorful salad that can be eaten as a light dinner or paired with grilled chicken or salmon for a hearty meal.

Ingredients 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 4T lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon (about 2 large lemons total)1 fresh garlic clove, grated or finely minced 2 lbs tomatoes, roughly chopped 4 ears of cooked fresh corn, cut off the cob 2 avocados, chopped 8 oz. fresh burrata 2 cups chopped fresh basil 1/4 cup minced fresh chives salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions 1. Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil, set aside. 2. In a large bowl, gently combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado and red onion. 3. Place the burrata on top. 4. Drizzle the lemon olive oil mixture over the salad. 5. Sprinkle fresh basil and chives and serve immediately.

