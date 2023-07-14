Deputy shoots man following pursuit in Hickman County, TBI investigating

The TBI says an altercation occurred and the driver was shot by one of two deputies on the scene.
Deputy shoots driver following pursuit in Hickman County, TBI investigating(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hickman County after a deputy shot a man following a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

The TBI says special agents are investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting involving deputies with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:30 p.m. deputies were pursuing a vehicle and as the driver stopped on a logging road in Centerville, they exited the vehicle on foot. The TBI says an altercation occurred and the driver was shot by one of two deputies on the scene.

He was taken to a Nashville hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting, the TBI said.

“TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

