Deputies investigating boat theft in Maury County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat was stolen on Monday evening on Crafton Foster Road in Mount Pleasant, according to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said a 1999 Monterey Montura boat was believed to be stolen by a person with a dually truck.

If anyone has any information about the theft of the boat, they should contact the sheriff’s department at 931-375-8696.

