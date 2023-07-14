Deputies investigating boat theft in Maury County


Photo of the actual boat stolen, according to the Maury County Sheriff's Department.
Photo of the actual boat stolen, according to the Maury County Sheriff's Department.(Maury County Sheriff's Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat was stolen on Monday evening on Crafton Foster Road in Mount Pleasant, according to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said a 1999 Monterey Montura boat was believed to be stolen by a person with a dually truck.

If anyone has any information about the theft of the boat, they should contact the sheriff’s department at 931-375-8696.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

