Deputies investigating boat theft in Maury County
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat was stolen on Monday evening on Crafton Foster Road in Mount Pleasant, according to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department said a 1999 Monterey Montura boat was believed to be stolen by a person with a dually truck.
If anyone has any information about the theft of the boat, they should contact the sheriff’s department at 931-375-8696.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.