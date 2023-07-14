Child hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after a child ingested fentanyl and had to be rushed to the hospital early Friday morning in Nashville.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to the emergency room and spoke with 27-year-old Aras Babiry, who said the child was gasping and having difficulty breathing.

Babiry told officers that he was preparing the child for a bath and turned around to find a towel when he noticed the child had grabbed a piece of paper that had fentanyl or heroin residue on it, the report states. Babiry blamed his brother, whom he described as a drug user, for bringing the drugs into the home.

Upon further questioning, Babiry then admitted that the drugs were his, and he purchased them at a nearby gas station. He explained to the officers that he found the child chewing on a piece of paper that he knew had fentanyl on it while preparing the child for a bath, and he could see the residue on the child’s lips, according to the report. Babiry said he quickly washed the child’s hands and mouth, drove to pick up the child’s mother, then went to the hospital.

The child’s blood tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to the arrest report.

Babiry admitted to doing the drugs and throwing the paper away in the bathroom garbage can, which is where the child found it, the report states. Officers were given permission to search the home and found a torn lottery ticket with a white powdery substance in the living room along with a straw, which is commonly used to consume fentanyl.

The officers arrested Babiry and he was booked early Friday morning on aggravated child endangerment charges, as well as drug possession. he remains in custody on a $23,000 bond.

