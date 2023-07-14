Cheer coach accused of raping underage girl in Franklin

James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, among other charges.
James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, among other charges.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WMSV) – A Franklin cheer coach has been indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

James Henry So, 27, was indicted by a Williamson County grand jury on three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated rape.

So was indicted on July 13, according to court documents. Franklin Police say all of the charges were against one 17-year-old girl and occurred during a single encounter.

“It happened inside Premier Athletics, on Gothic Court. An investigation was initiated after the incident was reported in March. Results from that investigation, including an exhaustive review of evidence in the case, were presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, who returned the charges police arrested So for, last night,” FPD said.

Detectives do not believe there are other victims, however, are asking for anyone with information to call (615) 794-2513. So is currently jailed on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 26.

Kim Brubeck, a compliance administrator for Premier Athletics Nashville, released the following statement:

“Premier Athletics Nashville reported this incident to Franklin PD and removed former coach James So immediately upon learning of this matter. Mr. So has not been in any of our facilities since his removal.  Premier Athletics Nashville will continue to work with the Franklin Police Department and stands by all survivors.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

