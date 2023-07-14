Caught on camera: Police searching for 2 suspects seen breaking into bank ATM in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for two suspects who attempted to break into an ATM in Clarksville during the early morning hours on Thursday, Clarksville Police said.

Police say two people were caught on surveillance camera attempting to break into an ATM at Altra Federal Credit Union on Madison Street.

Images were shared by police of the suspects and their vehicle as they tried to break into the ATM.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5556, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.”

Caught on camera: Police searching for 2 suspects seen breaking into ATM in Clarksville (Clarksville Police Department)

