Woman found dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say

A 21-year-old woman was killed and no suspects are in custody at this time, according to MNPD.
FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead following a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Avery Apartments on Winthorne Drive. Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Genesis Garcia suffering a single gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a Honda Accord. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation shows that a group of 4-5 men were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or the identities of the people involved is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

