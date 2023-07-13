Woman dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say
One woman was killed and no suspects are in custody at this time, according to MNPD.
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead following a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
