Woman dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead following a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive.

One woman was killed and no suspects are in custody at this time, according to MNPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

