Woman dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say

One woman was killed and no suspects are in custody at this time, according to MNPD.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead following a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

